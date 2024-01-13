en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Investor Portfolios, Elections, and Market Performance: An In-depth Analysis

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:13 am EST
Investor Portfolios, Elections, and Market Performance: An In-depth Analysis

Investor portfolios inevitably experience turbulence in the run-up to general elections. However, historical data suggests that long-term stock performance hinges more on factors such as companies’ profits and dividend growth, rather than the outcomes of political events. This insight emerges from research conducted by investment platform AJ Bell, which analyzed election outcomes since 1962.

A Historic Perspective

The study finds that the stock market, as represented by the FTSE all-share index, tends to respond positively to changes in government. On average, the index saw a 12.8% rise in the 12 months following an election that resulted in a government change. In contrast, when the incumbent party retained power, the index experienced a more modest average increase of 0.9%. These findings suggest that market participants may favor political change, a sentiment that could bear relevance in the upcoming autumn if Rishi Sunak’s party is involved in the general election.

Political Rhetoric and Economic Reality

Donald Trump’s recent claims, that a loss for him in the 2024 election could result in a significant decline or even a crash of the stock market, adds a political dimension to economic discussions. While the impact of political factors on financial markets remains a topic of debate, seasonal patterns in election years suggest that the ride is not always smooth. The first three months and the three months ahead of Election Day tend to be volatile as investors consider potential post-election changes in fiscal spending, taxation, and other policy areas.

Investors’ Long-term Outlook

However, it is important for investors to maintain a long-term perspective and recognize that short-term market fluctuations due to political events do not necessarily indicate the future trajectory of their investments. The main levers that set stock prices are interest rates and profit companies, and analysts expect the S&P 500 to deliver a second straight quarter of growth despite the weight of high inflation. As we move closer to the 2024 U.S. presidential race, investors will be watching tax and spending policies, as well as economic downturns, among other areas.

0
Business Elections United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
21 seconds ago
ADL to Cease Retail Ice Cream Production Amid Falling Sales
Amalgamated Dairies Limited (ADL), a prominent dairy producer on Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.), has declared its intention to halt retail ice cream production. This decision marks a significant shift in the company’s operations, attributed to a consistent decline in sales that now make up less than one per cent of ADL’s annual turnover. Chad Mann,
ADL to Cease Retail Ice Cream Production Amid Falling Sales
David J. Miller Acquires Iconic Amagansett Roadside Eatery for $2.4 Million
14 mins ago
David J. Miller Acquires Iconic Amagansett Roadside Eatery for $2.4 Million
Goldman Sachs Spotlights Solar in Top 2024 Stock Picks
15 mins ago
Goldman Sachs Spotlights Solar in Top 2024 Stock Picks
Davos 2024: World Economic Forum's Elite Gathering Amid Opulent Side-Events
6 mins ago
Davos 2024: World Economic Forum's Elite Gathering Amid Opulent Side-Events
2024: A Year of Economic Opportunities and Challenges
11 mins ago
2024: A Year of Economic Opportunities and Challenges
Navigating India's Tax Laws: The Implications of Gifting Shares
11 mins ago
Navigating India's Tax Laws: The Implications of Gifting Shares
Latest Headlines
World News
French Foreign Minister's Inaugural Visit to Kiev Reinforces Support for Ukraine
23 seconds
French Foreign Minister's Inaugural Visit to Kiev Reinforces Support for Ukraine
Togbe Dzekley and John Mahama Discuss Governance, Corruption, and Development in Ghana
58 seconds
Togbe Dzekley and John Mahama Discuss Governance, Corruption, and Development in Ghana
The TREATS Act: A Lifeline for Opioid Use Disorder Patients
1 min
The TREATS Act: A Lifeline for Opioid Use Disorder Patients
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
2 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Governor Francis Nwifuru Triumphs: A Dance of Victory
4 mins
Governor Francis Nwifuru Triumphs: A Dance of Victory
Julius Randle: A Story of Growth and Maturity in Handling On-Court Frustration
4 mins
Julius Randle: A Story of Growth and Maturity in Handling On-Court Frustration
AFCON 2023: The Thrill of African Football Live on Sanyuka Prime
5 mins
AFCON 2023: The Thrill of African Football Live on Sanyuka Prime
Nikki Haley Sounds the Alarm on the 'New Axis of Evil'
5 mins
Nikki Haley Sounds the Alarm on the 'New Axis of Evil'
Alarming Rise in Mumps Cases Triggers Health Alert in Alappuzha
8 mins
Alarming Rise in Mumps Cases Triggers Health Alert in Alappuzha
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
2 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
43 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
55 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app