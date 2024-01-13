Investor Portfolios, Elections, and Market Performance: An In-depth Analysis

Investor portfolios inevitably experience turbulence in the run-up to general elections. However, historical data suggests that long-term stock performance hinges more on factors such as companies’ profits and dividend growth, rather than the outcomes of political events. This insight emerges from research conducted by investment platform AJ Bell, which analyzed election outcomes since 1962.

A Historic Perspective

The study finds that the stock market, as represented by the FTSE all-share index, tends to respond positively to changes in government. On average, the index saw a 12.8% rise in the 12 months following an election that resulted in a government change. In contrast, when the incumbent party retained power, the index experienced a more modest average increase of 0.9%. These findings suggest that market participants may favor political change, a sentiment that could bear relevance in the upcoming autumn if Rishi Sunak’s party is involved in the general election.

Political Rhetoric and Economic Reality

Donald Trump’s recent claims, that a loss for him in the 2024 election could result in a significant decline or even a crash of the stock market, adds a political dimension to economic discussions. While the impact of political factors on financial markets remains a topic of debate, seasonal patterns in election years suggest that the ride is not always smooth. The first three months and the three months ahead of Election Day tend to be volatile as investors consider potential post-election changes in fiscal spending, taxation, and other policy areas.

Investors’ Long-term Outlook

However, it is important for investors to maintain a long-term perspective and recognize that short-term market fluctuations due to political events do not necessarily indicate the future trajectory of their investments. The main levers that set stock prices are interest rates and profit companies, and analysts expect the S&P 500 to deliver a second straight quarter of growth despite the weight of high inflation. As we move closer to the 2024 U.S. presidential race, investors will be watching tax and spending policies, as well as economic downturns, among other areas.