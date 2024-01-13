en English
Africa

Internet Freedom Under Siege: Surfshark Forecasts Election-Related Restrictions in 2024

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
In an era of burgeoning digital landscapes, internet freedom emerges as a critical determinant of election integrity. As the year 2024 ushers in a vibrant electoral climate with 90 countries poised to conduct elections, a disquieting pattern of internet restrictions threatens to taint the democratic processes. A comprehensive analysis by Surfshark’s Research Hub provides a grim forecast, spotlighting the countries likely to impose internet restrictions during the upcoming elections.

A Global Trend

Delving into the data since 2015, the Surfshark report paints a disturbing picture of internet censorship around election times. The countries most prone to these restrictions have poor scores on the global freedom scale, a metric that assesses personal, civil, and economic freedoms. With an average score of a meager 32 out of 100, these nations fall significantly short of the global average of 58, with internet shutdowns being a common strategy to control information flow.

The geographical spread of these restrictions is far from uniform. Sub-Saharan Africa leads the pack with the highest number of election-related internet clampdowns, with Southern Asia following in close pursuit. Countries like Mali, Malawi, Chad, Mauritania, India, Iran, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, known for their history of internet shutdowns, emerge as potential hotspots for such restrictions during the 2024 elections.

Spring Challenges

The spring season of 2024 could be particularly challenging for India and Iran. These countries, which have parliamentary elections scheduled for spring, have experienced multiple internet shutdowns during past elections. The report also singles out Belarus, known for its major internet and social media disruptions during its previous presidential election, raising concerns about potential similar occurrences in its forthcoming parliamentary elections.

The findings of the Surfshark report underscore the pressing need for vigilance against the escalating threats to internet freedom during critical democratic processes. As the world gears up for the 2024 elections, the spotlight is firmly on the interplay between internet restrictions and election integrity, a dynamic that is set to shape the discourse in the coming months.

Africa Elections Human Rights
Ebenezer Mensah

