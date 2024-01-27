Indian National Congress Faces Decline in Uttar Pradesh Elections: A Look at the 2019 General Elections

The 2019 Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh, India, witnessed a significant downturn in fortunes for the Indian National Congress (INC). Despite contesting all 80 seats in the state, the INC managed to secure victory in only one constituency - Rae Bareli. This marked a decline from their performance in the 2014 elections where they contested 66 seats and emerged victorious in 2.

Strategic Moves and an Unexpected Victory

The victory in Rae Bareli was attributed to a strategic move by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Both parties refrained from fielding candidates in two constituencies, one of them being Rae Bareli. This absence of competition from two major political parties is seen as a contributing factor to the INC's solitary win in the state.

A Traditional Stronghold Lost

However, the INC's performance was not without its shocks. The party suffered a notable loss in Amethi, a constituency that had been a traditional stronghold for them. Rahul Gandhi, a prominent INC leader, who had previously secured the seat in 2004, lost it in the 2019 elections to BJP's Smriti Irani.

Rahul Gandhi's Resignation

This loss, coupled with the overall poor performance of the party, prompted Rahul Gandhi to take responsibility for the electoral debacle. He subsequently resigned from his position as the president of the party, marking yet another blow to the INC in the aftermath of the 2019 general elections.