Indian Election Commission Delegation Commends Bangladesh for Peaceful Elections

Bringing forward the spirit of democratic cooperation, a delegation from the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently visited Bangladesh to observe the country’s 12th Parliamentary elections. The delegation showered praise on the Bangladesh Election Commission for the smooth execution and peaceful conduct of the elections, underscoring the cordial relationship and mutual respect between the two nations’ electoral bodies.

Delegation Comprised of Top Indian Election Officials

The delegation was led by Dharmendra Sharma, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner, who was joined by B Narayanan, Director General, and Mohammed Umar, Principal Secretary. As part of their mission, they visited multiple polling stations across the country, witnessing first-hand the election procedures and the peaceful exercise of electoral rights by Bangladeshi citizens.

Meticulous Planning and Peaceful Conduct Recognised

In their feedback, the Indian delegation lauded the meticulous planning and arrangements made by the Bangladesh Election Commission. The peaceful environment maintained throughout the electoral process also received special mention. This recognition from a significant international observer like India bolsters the credibility of the elections and underscores the transparent and peaceful nature of Bangladesh’s electoral proceedings.

Results Amid Controversy and Boycott

The election results, however, were not without controversy. The incumbent Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, secured her fourth consecutive term, with her Awami League party winning more than half of the parliamentary seats. This victory came despite the boycott of the elections by the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and 15 other parties. Despite this setback, Hasina remains committed to the Bangladeshi populace and acknowledges her responsibility to those who supported her.

Continued Cooperation between India and Bangladesh

The visit of the Indian delegation and their subsequent recognition of the elections’ conduct highlight the congenial relationship between India and Bangladesh’s electoral bodies. Both nations expressed their interest in continued cooperation, fostering a spirit of democratic camaraderie and mutual support. The successful conduct of the elections in Bangladesh thus stands as a testament to the strength of democracy in the region and the importance of international cooperation in upholding it.