Indian Aviation Sector Braces for Major Developments in 2024

The Indian skies are set to witness significant transformations in 2024. Air India is on the cusp of a new era with the commencement of commercial services using the A350, the foremost and exclusive widebody aircraft in the country. This introduction is likely to mark a new phase for the airline, which is also planning to refurbish its older B777s, including the addition of a premium economy section.

IndiGo’s Engine Checks and Replacements

Contrastingly, IndiGo, may encounter turbulence as it grapples with the grounding of several aircraft due to engine checks and replacements. Amidst these challenges, the industry is rife with speculations about IndiGo contemplating a widebody order, although this remains unconfirmed.

Financial Uncertainty for SpiceJet

SpiceJet’s financial status hangs in the balance, with its announced funds yet to materialize. The airline’s ability to placate its creditors remains uncertain. Akasa Air eyes international expansion after bulking up its fleet to 20 aircraft, though it awaits further plane deliveries.

Expectations for Domestic Air Traffic

Domestic air traffic in India is projected to eclipse the 2019 record, even with the closure of Go FIRST. However, fluctuating oil prices amidst geopolitical tensions could sway airline operations. The 2024 general elections may usher in changes to aviation policies, contingent on whether the current government persists or a new administration assumes power.

UDAN Scheme and Delhi as an Aviation Hub

The UDAN scheme, aimed at bolstering regional connectivity, is in its terminal year and might be extended. In parallel, Delhi is being primed as an aviation hub, with policy and infrastructure modifications spearheaded by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The coming year will be a pivotal period for Indian aviation, with significant events set to unfold. It remains to be seen how these developments will shape the future of the sector, and whether they will prove beneficial or detrimental to the stakeholders involved.