Incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi Leads in Congo’s Contested Election

As the Democratic Republic of Congo holds its breath for full election results, incumbent President Félix Tshisekedi seems set for a second term, leading with a substantial 72% of the votes counted so far.

The election, which took place on December 20, was marred by significant logistical issues, leading the opposition to call for a rerun.

Election Day Chaos

Reports suggest that delays were experienced at almost two-thirds of polling stations, and a notable 30% of voting machines malfunctioned. This resulted in long wait times, discouraging some voters from participating.

Despite the opposition’s allegations of deliberate vote-rigging, election commission head Denis Kadima dismissed these claims, asserting that the preliminary results represent the people’s choice.

Race to the Finish

Coming in second is football tycoon and mining magnate Moise Katumbi, with approximately 18% of the vote, followed by former oil executive Martin Fayulu, who garnered around 5%.

With 17.8 million votes counted from 55,000 polling stations, the turnout and the exact number of operational stations remain uncertain among the 44 million registered voters.

Legal Challenges Ahead?

The possibility of legal challenges to the election results is uncertain, as Moise Katumbi expressed skepticism about the judiciary’s independence. The Constitutional Court has a 10-day window to address any disputes before finalizing the results on January 10, 2024. The inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

The vast country, four times the size of France and with a population of about 100 million, two-thirds of whom live in poverty, grapples with infrastructural challenges and ongoing conflicts in the east, particularly in mineral-rich regions where armed groups vie for control. This election result may set the tone for the country’s future direction and the resolution of these challenges.