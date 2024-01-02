en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

IGP announces cash rewards up to Tk1 lakh for info on ‘election saboteurs’

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:13 am EST
IGP announces cash rewards up to Tk1 lakh for info on ‘election saboteurs’

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, has ignited a beacon of prospects, announcing rewards of up to Tk1 lakh for any information that may lead to the identification and apprehension of saboteurs interfering with the upcoming elections. This initiative has been introduced in a drive to safeguard democratic processes and maintain law and order by encouraging citizens to participate in protecting the integrity of these critical events.

During a press conference which followed the Khulna divisional law enforcement meeting held at Jashore Police Superintendent’s Office, the IGP informed members of the press about this rewarding incentive. “A reward ranging from Tk20,000 to Tk1 lakh will be offered to anyone who comes forward with information regarding sabotage or can provide details about saboteurs. Importantly, the identity of the informant will be kept confidential,” he reassured listeners.

Citizens Urge to Participate

IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has consistently shown his commitment to the sanctity of the electoral process. Calling on the citizens of Bangladesh, he urged them to head to the polling stations and cast their votes without any fear, assuring them that the Bangldesh Police have taken comprehensive security measures as per the instructions of the Election Commission. Highlighting the role of the police force as a guardian, Al-Mamun stated, “You can head to the polling stations without any apprehension. The police are always by your side.”

Vulnerable Polling Stations and Security Measures

The IGP revealed that a compiled list of vulnerable polling stations is prepared, expressing commitment to ensuring maximum security. As such, police officials will perform their duty with heightened vigilance in these identified areas. Special attention will be given to the most susceptible, including religious minorities, elderly, and women, as the law enforcement agency has implemented specific security measures to ensure their peaceful and uninterrupted participation.

Taking a progressive step, the IGP reaffirmed the readiness of law enforcers in dealing with any situation that may disrupt the elections. He assured citizens that the police will be always on standby to ensure that voters can cast their votes smoothly.

Fostering Confidence in Democracy

The announcement has been perceived as a confidence-building measure amid the intense preparation for elections. By offering such rewards, the police are clearly striving to mitigate potential disruptions and ensure a safe, secure environment for all participants. While this initiative aims to thwart sabotage activities, it is also seen as a larger part of instilling confidence in citizens about the fairness of the elections and the overall democratic process.

The eyes of the world may well be on Bangladesh as it navigates its way through these critical elections. With firm preparations and increased vigilance from security forces, it is hoped that the event will be conducted in a peaceful, free and fair manner. The new initiative by the Bangladesh Police is a step in this direction, demonstrating a strong commitment to the protection of democratic institutions and practices in the country.

0
Bangladesh Elections Security
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bangladesh Football Federation Reverses Suspenison on BKSP and Coach Haque

By Salman Khan

Dhaka University Students Demand Non-Partisan Government for Upcoming Election

By Muhammad Jawad

Over 1 lakh BNP activists accused in 1,124 cases since 28 July: Rizvi

By Muhammad Jawad

Six arrested with arms in Chattogram

By Muhammad Jawad

Walton Plaza Launches Innovative Website, Aiming to Dominate Online El ...
@Bangladesh · 10 mins
Walton Plaza Launches Innovative Website, Aiming to Dominate Online El ...
heart comment 0
Justice for Imran Hossain: Chattogram’s Human Chain Calls for Road Safety Reform

By Muhammad Jawad

Justice for Imran Hossain: Chattogram's Human Chain Calls for Road Safety Reform
Govt not a party in Yunus case: Hasan

By Muhammad Jawad

Govt not a party in Yunus case: Hasan
Bangladesh Election Conduct: Legal Actions Initiated Against Two Political Figures

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh Election Conduct: Legal Actions Initiated Against Two Political Figures
Jashore science and tech uni driver dies by suicide over alleged ‘mental torture’ at work

By Muhammad Jawad

Jashore science and tech uni driver dies by suicide over alleged 'mental torture' at work
Latest Headlines
World News
Maldon District Council Faces Backlash over Green Waste Recycling Charge Increase
18 seconds
Maldon District Council Faces Backlash over Green Waste Recycling Charge Increase
Israel to Face Genocide Accusations at ICJ: A Crucial Turning Point?
48 seconds
Israel to Face Genocide Accusations at ICJ: A Crucial Turning Point?
Decoding the Histamine Receptor H1 Offers New Pathways for Antihistamine Drugs
50 seconds
Decoding the Histamine Receptor H1 Offers New Pathways for Antihistamine Drugs
2024 Ushers in Hope Amidst Celebrations and Political Preparations
1 min
2024 Ushers in Hope Amidst Celebrations and Political Preparations
College Students Spearhead Free Diabetes Prevention Program: A Step Towards Healthier Living
1 min
College Students Spearhead Free Diabetes Prevention Program: A Step Towards Healthier Living
A City on the Move: Rotorua's Noteworthy Stories from September 2023
1 min
A City on the Move: Rotorua's Noteworthy Stories from September 2023
Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases
1 min
Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
2 mins
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
EPA's Military-Grade Spending Raises Concerns and Sparks Investigation
2 mins
EPA's Military-Grade Spending Raises Concerns and Sparks Investigation
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app