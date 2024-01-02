IGP announces cash rewards up to Tk1 lakh for info on ‘election saboteurs’

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, has ignited a beacon of prospects, announcing rewards of up to Tk1 lakh for any information that may lead to the identification and apprehension of saboteurs interfering with the upcoming elections. This initiative has been introduced in a drive to safeguard democratic processes and maintain law and order by encouraging citizens to participate in protecting the integrity of these critical events.

During a press conference which followed the Khulna divisional law enforcement meeting held at Jashore Police Superintendent’s Office, the IGP informed members of the press about this rewarding incentive. “A reward ranging from Tk20,000 to Tk1 lakh will be offered to anyone who comes forward with information regarding sabotage or can provide details about saboteurs. Importantly, the identity of the informant will be kept confidential,” he reassured listeners.

Citizens Urge to Participate

IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has consistently shown his commitment to the sanctity of the electoral process. Calling on the citizens of Bangladesh, he urged them to head to the polling stations and cast their votes without any fear, assuring them that the Bangldesh Police have taken comprehensive security measures as per the instructions of the Election Commission. Highlighting the role of the police force as a guardian, Al-Mamun stated, “You can head to the polling stations without any apprehension. The police are always by your side.”

Vulnerable Polling Stations and Security Measures

The IGP revealed that a compiled list of vulnerable polling stations is prepared, expressing commitment to ensuring maximum security. As such, police officials will perform their duty with heightened vigilance in these identified areas. Special attention will be given to the most susceptible, including religious minorities, elderly, and women, as the law enforcement agency has implemented specific security measures to ensure their peaceful and uninterrupted participation.

Taking a progressive step, the IGP reaffirmed the readiness of law enforcers in dealing with any situation that may disrupt the elections. He assured citizens that the police will be always on standby to ensure that voters can cast their votes smoothly.

Fostering Confidence in Democracy

The announcement has been perceived as a confidence-building measure amid the intense preparation for elections. By offering such rewards, the police are clearly striving to mitigate potential disruptions and ensure a safe, secure environment for all participants. While this initiative aims to thwart sabotage activities, it is also seen as a larger part of instilling confidence in citizens about the fairness of the elections and the overall democratic process.

The eyes of the world may well be on Bangladesh as it navigates its way through these critical elections. With firm preparations and increased vigilance from security forces, it is hoped that the event will be conducted in a peaceful, free and fair manner. The new initiative by the Bangladesh Police is a step in this direction, demonstrating a strong commitment to the protection of democratic institutions and practices in the country.