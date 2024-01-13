en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Igor Strelkov Forecasts Shift in Military Mobilization Strategy

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:44 am EST
Igor Strelkov Forecasts Shift in Military Mobilization Strategy

In a recent revelation, Igor Strelkov, also known as Igor Ivanovich Girkin, has forecasted a significant shift in the military mobilization strategy. This former Russian Army officer, currently under arrest on charges of extremism, has long been a controversial figure, with a conviction for shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 under his belt.

Military Mobilization: A New Approach

Strelkov, sharing his views on his Telegram account, has projected that there will be no further mobilization until after the ‘elections.’ His insights suggest a strategic shift from a broad offensive to a more defensive approach. The focus, he implies, will be on replenishing the ranks with prisoners and contract soldiers, thereby eliminating the need for a spring mobilization. This move, according to Strelkov, is in stark contrast to the traditional military preparation for an offensive, which typically involves a spring mobilization.

Predictions of a Defensive Stance

Without a spring mobilization, Strelkov predicts that there will be insufficient forces to launch attacks in the summer. This, he believes, indicates a defensive strategy of ‘waiting’ for Ukraine. The expectation appears to be that Ukraine might either collapse under its own weight or become willing to enter negotiations. Either scenario, according to Strelkov, does not require a large offensive force.

Implications for Ukraine’s Defense Strategy

Strelkov’s predictions, if accurate, could have significant implications for Ukraine’s defense strategy and negotiations. The potential shortage of new recruits, the need to bolster the ranks of a weakened army, and the proposed reform of mobilization rules are all factors that Ukraine must grapple with. These issues have also sparked controversy and concern, both within Ukraine and internationally, with the Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights, among others, raising significant concerns.

In conclusion, the remarks by Strelkov on military mobilization and strategy provide a unique lens through which to examine the shifting dynamics of defense and negotiation strategies in Ukraine. While these claims have yet to be verified, they undoubtedly add another layer of complexity to an already intricate geopolitical landscape.

0
Elections Military Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
18 mins ago
Senator Oketch: Nyanza is an ODM Stronghold, Warns UDA Against Invasion
Migori Senator Eddy Oketch has asserted the Nyanza region in Kenya as a stronghold of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), cautioning against the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s attempts to establish a presence in the area. Reflecting on Kenya’s multiparty democratic system, Oketch emphasized that parties typically have regional bases. He affirmed the ODM’s dominance
Senator Oketch: Nyanza is an ODM Stronghold, Warns UDA Against Invasion
Naam Tamilar Katchi Eyes Independent Run in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
1 hour ago
Naam Tamilar Katchi Eyes Independent Run in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Awaiting J. Ann Selzer's Iowa Caucus Poll: Anticipation and Lessons from 2020
1 hour ago
Awaiting J. Ann Selzer's Iowa Caucus Poll: Anticipation and Lessons from 2020
Trump Fortifies Position for 2024 Presidential Run Despite Legal Challenges
30 mins ago
Trump Fortifies Position for 2024 Presidential Run Despite Legal Challenges
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
47 mins ago
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
49 mins ago
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
30 seconds
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
34 seconds
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
Record-Breaking Transfers Signal Rising Tide in Women's Football
41 seconds
Record-Breaking Transfers Signal Rising Tide in Women's Football
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
2 mins
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
2 mins
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
2 mins
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
3 mins
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
3 mins
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
3 mins
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
57 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app