Human Rights Support Society expresses concerns over election violence

The Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) has raised an alarm over the considerable violence that erupted in various districts across the country during the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls. The violence manifested itself in forms of clashes, conflicts, killings, vandalism, looting, and arson, impacting homes and businesses alike.

Violence in Numbers

At least three people were killed and over 200 suffered injuries during these incidents. HRSS has detailed that more than 150 properties were ravaged. Specifically, it was reported that at least 40 shops, homes, and businesses in Jhenaidah’s Porahati were damaged, an equivalent figure was noted in Madaripur’s Kalkini and Kauakuri, and over 20 in Sirajganj’s Belkuchi.

Implication on Citizens

Furthermore, there were distressing reports of attacks on citizens who abstained from voting. Assaults on candidates, voters, party workers, and members of minority communities like Hindus and Bedes were also documented. These events transpired in various locations, including Indurkani in Pirojpur, Kendua in Netrokona, Shyamnagar, Gazipur, Gaibandha in Satkhira, Dumuria in Khulna, among others.

HRSS’s Call to Action

The HRSS has voiced deep concern over the human rights implications of these events and urged the government and law enforcement to conduct impartial investigations. The aim is to identify and prosecute the perpetrators, restoring a sense of security and justice among the citizens.