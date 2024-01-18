en English
Cybersecurity

Homeland Security Examines Florida Election Offices for Vulnerabilities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
Homeland Security Examines Florida Election Offices for Vulnerabilities

U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigators are presently examining election offices in Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties in Florida, probing for vulnerabilities that could potentially undermine the integrity of elections. The vulnerabilities in the spotlight include not just cyber threats but also potential disruptions from irate voters and the spread of misinformation. In response, local election officials are taking a range of countermeasures that span alterations to their procedures, infrastructural modifications, and the implementation of new state laws.

Tangible Measures and Law Enforcement Presence

For instance, St. Lucie County has taken the tangible measure of stationing a sheriff’s deputy at the entrance of the Ft. Pierce elections office. Similarly, Martin and Indian River counties have installed bollards around their election offices as a precaution against vehicle ramming attacks, a threat that has escalated in recent times. In an effort to safeguard their workers, election offices have also equipped themselves with Naloxone, a medication used to counteract the effects of opioid overdose. This comes in the wake of incidents where election offices in various states received mail laced with fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid.

Boosting Cybersecurity Defenses

Cybersecurity is another key focus area, given the increasing prevalence of cyberattacks. Election offices are upping their defenses by upgrading their systems to detect possible intrusions and, in some cases, isolating their computer networks from broader county networks to minimize the risk of a widespread attack. The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has stepped in to provide vital recommendations and assistance to help secure election systems.

Expert Approval and Ongoing Efforts

Despite the challenges, experts believe that Florida is on the right track. Lonna Atkeson, a notable voice from the LeRoy Collins Institute at Florida State University, states that Florida has ‘good policies’ in place for secure elections. She cites the post-election audits and pre-voting checks on voting machines as examples of these practices. As election offices continue to bolster their defenses and refine their procedures, the fight for preserving the sanctity of the democratic process carries on.

Cybersecurity Elections United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

