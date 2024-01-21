High Sensitivity Alert: Over 17,000 Polling Stations Flagged for Election 2024 in Pakistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in an unprecedented move, has classified polling stations across the nation into three distinct levels of sensitivity. The categories, termed as highly sensitive, sensitive, and normal, were decided upon after thorough assessment and evaluation.

Breakdown of Sensitivity Classification

Out of a staggering 92,500 polling stations nationwide, over 17,500 have been earmarked as highly sensitive. This classification, based on risk and vulnerability assessment, is aimed to facilitate targeted security measures. Punjab, with 6,599, and Sindh, with 4,430, bear the highest numbers of these high-risk stations. Proactive steps are already being taken, with these high-risk polling stations to be placed under CCTV monitoring for enhanced security.

Numbers Across Provinces

Further, 32,508 stations have been marked as sensitive, indicating a medium level of risk. These sensitive polling stations include 15,829 in Punjab, 8,030 in Sindh, 2,068 in Balochistan, and over 6,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This leaves 42,500 polling stations categorized as normal, presumably indicating low risk levels.

Code of Conduct for Security Officials

In addition to the classification, the ECP has also issued a code of conduct for security officials, excluding Armed Forces and Civil Armed Forces. This code outlines their responsibilities during the general elections, mandating them to act in accordance with the law and to provide full support to the presiding officers and polling staff.