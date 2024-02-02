High-Level Meeting Discusses Election Preparations and Security Protocols

In a high-level meeting held at the commissioner's office, preparations for the forthcoming election on February 8 were discussed. The Chief Election Commissioner provided directives to all Divisional Officers about the security protocols to be adhered to before and after the polling process. The meeting served as a platform to review potential security challenges, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and to affirm the commitment to hold the elections as planned.

Role of Watchmen and Headmasters

The commissioner emphasized the responsibilities to be shouldered by watchmen and headmasters of each polling station. Their crucial role involves guarding the CCTV systems and furniture before the election day. This measure is intended to ensure a secure and peaceful environment for political parties, candidates, and voters. The law enforcement agencies have been urged to remain vigilant throughout the electoral process.

Post-Election Responsibilities

Once the election concludes, the duty of removing sensitive content from the CCTV DVRs and handling other related sensitive polling materials falls on the presiding officer. These items are to be submitted to the District Returning Officer (DRO) as part of the standard post-election procedure. This process is a fundamental part of assuring the integrity of the electoral process.

Commitment to Fair Elections

The caretaker Interior Minister expressed satisfaction over the preparations for peaceful and successful elections. The Election Commission of Pakistan has declared February 8th as a public holiday, a move designed to empower voters by enabling them to exercise their right to franchise freely and conveniently. The caretaker government has reiterated their commitment to a fair, free, and peaceful election process, with specific emphasis on the security and arrangements for holding the elections in Balochistan.