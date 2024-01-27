Green Party of Pennsylvania Extends Deadline for Presidential Primary Ballot Requests

The Green Party of Pennsylvania has announced an extension of the deadline for registered Green voters to request a ballot for the presidential primary, now set for February 8, 2024. This move adds an additional week beyond the original deadline, reflecting the party's commitment to ensure that all members have the opportunity to participate in the crucial process of selecting the presidential nominee.

An Inclusive Private Primary

Earlier in January, the Pennsylvania Greens declared their intentions to host a privately run primary. This decision was a significant stride in the party's bid to provide its voters with a more inclusive and flexible voting process. Registered Green voters now have the flexibility to participate in the primary either electronically or through mail-in ballots, catering to the varied needs of the party's diverse voter base.

Key Dates for Mail-In and Electronic Voting

For those choosing the postal mail route, the voting period commences on February 14 and concludes on March 4, 2024. Notably, the deadline for the ballot to be postmarked is February 29, 2024. On the other hand, electronic voting will be accessible from February 15 to February 29, 2024, facilitated through the OpaVote platform. The Green Party of Pennsylvania has emphasized the importance of adhering to these specified dates. They have further clarified that the dates published by the Pennsylvania Department of State may not accurately reflect the schedule for the Green primary.

Presidential Candidates and Write-In Options

In a meeting held on January 7, the Green Party of Pennsylvania State Committee decided to include in their primary all Green Party presidential candidates who have met the signature requirements set by the Green Party of the United States Presidential Campaign Support Committee. This list includes six candidates: DaShaun "Daví" Davis, Jasmine Sherman, Jill Stein, Jorge Zavala, Randy Toler, and Robert Cooke IV. In an additional effort to accommodate voters' preferences, write-in options will also be available.

The decision to extend the deadline and the comprehensive arrangements made for the primary reflect the Green Party of Pennsylvania's dedication to fostering a democratic, inclusive, and accessible voting process. The full press release regarding the deadline extension is available for Independent Political Report readers.