en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Global Politics in 2024: A Year of Pivotal Elections

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
Global Politics in 2024: A Year of Pivotal Elections

As the calendar turns a fresh page to 2024, the world braces for a pivotal year in global politics, with over 40 countries gearing up for national elections. From the United States to the United Kingdom, from the European Union to Ireland, the political landscape is set to undergo seismic shifts, the reverberations of which will be felt worldwide. The outcomes of these elections carry the potential to alter geopolitical volatility, redirect global supply chains, reshape regional dynamics, and jolt global financial markets.

Significant Elections and Their Global Ramifications

The most consequential election will be held in the United States, where former President Donald Trump is reportedly courting a return to the White House. The potential re-election of Donald Trump could instigate significant shifts in US policy and global alliances, with profound implications for democracy and global order. The 2024 election will also be a litmus test for President Joe Biden, who faces challenges from both within his own party and from the Republican camp.

Simultaneously, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Conservative Party are lagging behind the Labour Party, making the United Kingdom’s elections a crucial watch. Among other noteworthy elections are those in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Taiwan, Ukraine, Russia, Europe, and South Africa. These contests possess the capacity to greatly influence global politics, cross-border ties, and national security.

European Parliament Elections and Ireland’s Added Representation

On the European front, the European Parliament elections are scheduled for June 6th to 9th, with Ireland set to gain an additional Member of the European Parliament (MEP), pushing its representation from 13 to 14. This incremental representation in the European Parliament will enhance Ireland’s voice on vital issues and potentially influence key decisions.

Eye on the Future: Potential Outcomes and Impacts

As we delve further into 2024, key themes to observe include Israel’s offensive in Gaza, the escalating risk of broader Middle East conflict, and the impact of US and EU elections on Ukraine’s military efforts. Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine will enter its third year, heightening concerns about the upcoming elections in the United States and India. The 2024 election could also yield conflict scenarios that have notably not materialized despite widespread concern since 2020: violence at the polls, overly aggressive partisan poll watchers, or breakdowns in the ballot count.

It is clear that the forthcoming 2024 international elections possess the potential to significantly reshape the global political landscape. As we stand on the precipice of this momentous year, the world watches with bated breath, ready to witness history unfold.

0
Elections United Kingdom United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysia's Election Commission Considers Redelineation Exercise in Sarawak

By BNN Correspondents

NEC Approves Voter List for Cambodia's Upcoming Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

Wangduephodrang's PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations

By BNN Correspondents

Imran Khan's Candidacy for Upcoming Elections Rejected by Pakistan's E ...
@Elections · 43 mins
Imran Khan's Candidacy for Upcoming Elections Rejected by Pakistan's E ...
heart comment 0
Political Tensions Rise in Kerala Over Ram Temple Invitations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Political Tensions Rise in Kerala Over Ram Temple Invitations
Indian Aviation Sector Braces for Major Developments in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Aviation Sector Braces for Major Developments in 2024
Africa 2024: A Year of Pivotal Elections, Global Sports Events, and International Developments

By Wojciech Zylm

Africa 2024: A Year of Pivotal Elections, Global Sports Events, and International Developments
Rauf Aregbesola Unveils Reasons for APC Campaign Boycott, Hints at Future Political Plans

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Rauf Aregbesola Unveils Reasons for APC Campaign Boycott, Hints at Future Political Plans
Latest Headlines
World News
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
46 seconds
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
1 min
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
Former NFL Star Muhammad Wilkerson Arrested Again on DUI and Firearm Charges
2 mins
Former NFL Star Muhammad Wilkerson Arrested Again on DUI and Firearm Charges
Youth Ambassador Urges Ondo State Governor to Increase Youth Participation
2 mins
Youth Ambassador Urges Ondo State Governor to Increase Youth Participation
Cycling World Mourns the Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Dennis
11 mins
Cycling World Mourns the Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Dennis
Legalized Sports Betting in the US: A Tale of Expansion, Controversy, and Adaptation
11 mins
Legalized Sports Betting in the US: A Tale of Expansion, Controversy, and Adaptation
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
11 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
13 mins
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
14 mins
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
27 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
30 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
50 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
53 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
56 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
1 hour
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
1 hour
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
2 hours
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app