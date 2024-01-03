en English
Africa

Global Elections 2024: A Year of Political Reckoning

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:51 pm EST
Global Elections 2024: A Year of Political Reckoning

The year 2024 is a pivotal one for global politics, with a significant number of elections scheduled, encompassing nearly two billion people worldwide. These electoral events span from Africa, where more than a third of the countries are holding elections, to influential nations like India, the UK, the US, and Russia.

Democratic Movements in Africa

In Africa, 19 nations are preparing for elections. The year is set to commence with elections in the Comoros and culminate with votes in Ghana and potentially Mali. South Africa is also gearing up for its seventh democratic election since the end of apartheid. However, the political climate across the continent is far from uniform. While Ghana has seen its fair share of political turbulence since transitioning to multiparty democracy in 1992, Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is preparing for a potential re-election amidst a backdrop of limited political opposition and a clampdown on protests. Other African nations due for elections include Botswana, Madagascar, Mozambique, Malawi, and Namibia.

European Political and Economic Challenges

Europe is facing its own set of challenges in 2024, with several major political and economic events on the horizon. The Eurozone is preparing for parliamentary and presidential elections in several member countries, alongside the European Parliament elections. Furthermore, the European Central Bank is expected to make approximately seven 25-basis-point rate cuts throughout the year. However, differing views persist regarding the future of the euro-dollar exchange rate among financial institutions like the ING Group, Bank of America, and Citigroup.

2024 US Elections: A Confluence of Politics and Technology

The 2024 US elections promise to be a confluence of politics and technology. The Democratic candidates are focusing on the ethical development and use of artificial intelligence, data privacy, and regulation of social media. Conversely, the Republican candidates are voicing concerns about censorship on social media, promoting free speech, and leveraging technology for national security. In addition, both parties acknowledge the potential benefits and risks of AI, but their approaches diverge significantly. Democrats emphasize responsible development and prevention of bias, while Republicans advocate for faster adoption and economic potential. On the front of data privacy, Democrats advocate for stronger data protection laws, while Republicans prioritize business interests and national security.

As we move closer to the elections, the world watches with bated breath. The outcomes of these elections have the potential to not only reshape national landscapes but also redefine international relations.

Israel Ojoko

