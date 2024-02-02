Ghana's Majority Leader Urges Public to Allow NPP Flagbearer Autonomy in Running Mate Selection

The Majority Leader of Ghana, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has appealed to the public and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to refrain from exerting pressure on the party's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, regarding his choice of a running mate for the forthcoming elections. The call for restraint underscores the need for Dr. Bawumia to exercise his autonomy and make a decision that he deems beneficial to the party's unity and success.

Confidence in Bawumia's Judgement

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who also serves as the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, expressed unwavering confidence in Bawumia's ability to make a judicious choice. He lauded the Vice President's intelligence and analytical skills, indicating that these attributes would guide him in making a strategic decision.

Preserving Autonomy Amid Pressure

The Majority Leader's appeal comes amidst concerns that external pressure may be an attempt to impose certain individuals on the Vice President. He showed discomfort towards the notion of imposing choices based on Bawumia's northern heritage, emphasizing the need for the public to allow him the necessary leeway to make a well-informed decision.

Speculations Surrounding the Selection

Dr. Bawumia, who was elected as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party on November 4, has yet to announce his running mate. This has led to widespread speculation among political analysts about potential candidates. Names like Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Dr. John Kumah, Joseph Osei Owusu, Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare, and Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekulful have been suggested as possible choices.