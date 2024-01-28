Ghana Police Respond to Electoral Offences in Yendi: Suspect Arrested, Search for Others Underway

In Yendi, a wave of electoral-related offenses disrupted the internal parliamentary elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Amid the sorting and counting of ballots, suspects allegedly damaged electoral materials, creating a state of uncertainty concerning the poll's outcome. In response to these events, the Ghana Police Service arrested one individual and launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects.

Cooperation between Police and Military

Following the disturbances, the Police and the Military joined forces to restore law, order, and security in the affected area. This joint effort is part of their operational protocols designed to address such incidents. The collaboration ensured that despite the tumultuous circumstances, no individuals were injured during the disturbances.

In the wake of the disruptions, the Ghana Police Service has reasserted its commitment to enforcing the law and maintaining electoral integrity. They have assured the public that all individuals responsible for the damaging act will be apprehended and prosecuted according to the law. This strong stance underscores the seriousness with which the authorities view such offenses and their determination to prevent further incidents.

Restoring Confidence in the Electoral Process

With the suspect's arrest and the ongoing search for the remaining culprits, the Ghana Police Service is working diligently to restore public confidence in the electoral process. Their actions serve as a reassurance to the public and a deterrent to potential offenders, reinforcing the need for a fair and lawful electoral process. As the situation unfolds, the authorities remain vigilant and focused on ensuring that established protocols are upheld.