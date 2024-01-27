Francis Asenso-Boakye Retains Parliament Candidacy for Bantama Constituency

Francis Asenso-Boakye has successfully secured his position for the second consecutive term as the Parliament candidate for Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region. The primary election that took place on a Saturday saw Asenso-Boakye emerge victorious with an impressive 650 votes, comfortably surpassing his opponent Ralph Agyapong who managed to secure only 181 votes out of a total of 877 votes cast.

Asenso-Boakye's Landslide Victory

Asenso-Boakye's landslide victory in the primary elections is a testament to the trust and faith that the people of Bantama Constituency have in his leadership. The incumbent MP and Minister of Works and Housing, Asenso-Boakye, managed to secure an overwhelming majority of votes against his challenger Ralph Agyapong's 130 votes. According to reports, the primaries were closely monitored owing to the vow by Kennedy Agyapong to expose alleged corruption by Asenso-Boakye if the delegates did not vote for his brother. However, Asenso-Boakye's resounding margin of victory suggests that the delegates dismissed the threats.

Maintaining Unity in the Face of Adversity

Despite the earlier emergence of tensions between Asenso-Boakye and his opponent, the situation was effectively defused by the presence of police officers at the scene. Asenso-Boakye also called for unity within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as they prepare for the general elections later this year.

Asenso-Boakye's victory underlines the preference of the people of Bantama to have a representative from their constituency. His impressive win in the NPP parliamentary primaries showcases the competition and enthusiasm surrounding the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections. His opponent, Mr. Agyapong, gracefully conceded defeat and Asenso-Boakye will now focus on campaigning for the upcoming general election.