Crime

Former Legislator Chang Hsien-yao Questioned Over Alleged Poll Manipulation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:17 am EST
Former Legislator Chang Hsien-yao Questioned Over Alleged Poll Manipulation

In a twist of political intrigue, former legislator Chang Hsien-yao finds himself embroiled in an investigation for alleged involvement in a case concerning the fabrication of opinion polls to sway election results. The probe, conducted by the Ciaotou District Prosecutors’ Office in Kaohsiung, comes days before a crucial Saturday vote. Chang, who is also a former deputy minister of the Mainland Affairs Council and current chairman of the Cross-Strait Roundtable Forum Association, had his bail set at NT$1 million (US$32,135).

Expanded Investigation Unfolds

Initially, Hsu Shao-tung, the former deputy chairman of the For Public Good Party, found himself in the eye of the storm. Two other alleged co-conspirators were also released on bail. However, as the investigation expanded its net, it ensnared Chang in its grip. The allegations revolve around groups disseminating fabricated polling results on news and social media platforms to manipulate the election outcome.

Contravening Acts of the Law?

Chang’s alleged involvement is being scrutinized for potential violations of two key pieces of legislation: the Anti-infiltration Act and the Presidential and Vice Presidential Election and Recall Act. However, the office has remained tight-lipped about the details of the ongoing investigation and the exact nature of Chang’s supposed participation in the case.

Chang’s Stance Amid Allegations

Despite the whirlwind of accusations surrounding him, Chang has reportedly denied any misconduct. As the investigation continues, the former legislator remains at the center of a political maelstrom that has the potential to impact the upcoming elections significantly.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

