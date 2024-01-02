Former Board Member Arrested, Unraveling Insider Ties in Village Election

The former Village of River Bend board member, Jessica Caswell, has been indicted and arrested on charges of providing false voter documentation. The arrest follows an investigation that revealed ties between the village board members and Jack Mitchell, a developer planning a marijuana-based entertainment district. Caswell, who worked for one of Mitchell’s companies, allegedly falsified documents to claim she met the candidate residency requirements.

Insider Ties Exposed

The investigation was sparked by a report by The Star in October, highlighting the professional and familial connections between all village board members and Mitchell. This led local business owners to question the legitimacy of the board and the residency qualifications of its members. Caswell, who was a candidate in the November ballot for the Village of River Bend board, allegedly signed false documents asserting that she met the statutory qualifications of a candidate, even though she did not meet the residency requirement.

Arrest and Fallout

Caswell was indicted by a Jackson County grand jury on December 15 and arrested by Gladstone police. She was booked into the Clay County Detention Center but was later released after posting bond. In the wake of these events, the small village held a special election, which resulted in a tiebreaker where Caswell lost. The village, known for its business-friendly culture, is now in a state of turmoil following these revelations.

No Response From Key Figures

The village clerk, Amy Howse, and the board chair, Alex Hill, have yet to respond to requests for comment. Jack Mitchell, who withdrew his development plans amidst the controversy, has also declined to comment. The silence from these key figures leaves the community with unanswered questions and a cloud of suspicion hanging over future operations.