Crime

Florida Man Jailed for Casting Deceased Father’s Vote: A Blow to Election Integrity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:45 pm EST
Florida Man Jailed for Casting Deceased Father’s Vote: A Blow to Election Integrity

On a quiet street in The Villages, Florida, 58-year-old Robert Rivernider is serving a six-month jail sentence for an act that has sent ripples through his community and beyond: voter fraud. Rivernider’s transgression wasn’t the usual ballot-stuffing or impersonation, but an attempt to cast a vote on behalf of his deceased father during the contentious 2020 elections.

Investment Fraudster Turned Election Fraudster

Known to the local community as a man with a past tainted by investment fraud, Rivernider’s recent conviction has added another layer of infamy to his reputation. His latest act wasn’t a sophisticated hacking of voting machines or an elaborate voter impersonation scheme, but a rather simple and heartbreaking attempt to manipulate the electoral process. Despite the ballot being signed and sealed before his father’s death, it was postmarked three days afterward. The fraudulent vote was not counted, thanks to the vigilance of election officials.

Community Reaction and Legal Consequences

Local reactions to Rivernider’s actions have been anything but indifferent. Tommy Jamieson, the founder of the Villages Maga Club, has been particularly vocal. Jamieson, who had previous encounters with Rivernider, expressed his disappointment over the incident. “It undermines our efforts to ensure election integrity,” he said. Notably, Jamieson has had his own legal battle with Rivernider, suing him for slander after he and his wife were accused of money laundering in a newsletter published by Rivernider.

A Reminder of the Dangers of Voter Fraud

Rivernider’s case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of voter fraud and the importance of vigilant election officials. It underscores the need for every citizen to play their part in maintaining the integrity of the electoral process. Anyone who suspects voter fraud is strongly encouraged to report it to local election officials or the FBI. As the case of Robert Rivernider shows, no act of voter fraud is too small to escape notice, and no perpetrator too insignificant to face justice.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

