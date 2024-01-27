Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley Joins Congressional Race

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley has officially thrown his hat into the congressional ring, joining the race to succeed retiring Mid-Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee. This decision comes on the heels of a three-month contemplative period and the establishment of an exploratory committee following Kildee's retirement announcement in November.

Neeley's Political Journey

Neeley's political career is deeply rooted in Flint's local politics. Elected to the Flint City Council in 2005, he made a significant impact on the city's political landscape. His service to Flint continued with his election to the State House of Representatives in 2014, where he was reelected in 2016 and 2018. His political ascendance culminated in his election as Mayor of Flint in 2019, a position he still holds.

The Congressional Race

With Kildee's decision not to seek reelection, his congressional seat is up for the taking. Neeley is now one of four Democrats vying for the position. The victor of the August primary election will proceed to the November general election, squaring off against the Republican primary winner and any minor party contenders. The district encompasses Genesee, Saginaw, part of Bay, and part of Midland counties.

Neeley's Campaign and Future Plans

Neeley's entry into the congressional race was formalized with a filing to the Federal Election Commission. Despite the 8th Congressional District leaning more Republican since 2020, Neeley remains optimistic, buoyed by his successful electoral track record and recent business investments and public safety initiatives in Flint. As he prepares for the congressional race, he plans to maintain his mayoral duties, demonstrating his commitment to the city he has served for many years.