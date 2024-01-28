Finland Decides: Presidential Election Amid NATO Shift and Russia Tensions

As the sun rises on January 28, Finland's citizens prepare to elect a new president, marking a significant transition in the country's geopolitical trajectory. The election, taking place amid Finland's recent alignment with NATO and escalating tensions with Russia, has drawn the global spotlight to this Nordic nation. The outcome of the election will not only determine the nation's leadership but also shape its stance in a rapidly changing European landscape.

A Shift in International Relations

In the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finland broke from its longstanding policy of non-alignment to join the Western defense alliance - NATO. This shift, a watershed moment in Finland's foreign policy, has elicited threats of retaliation from Russia. These threats have been underscored by a surge in migrants at the border, a situation Finland believes to be orchestrated by Moscow. In response, Finland closed its border with Russia to passenger traffic, further straining the countries' relations.

The Battle for the Presidential Seat

Nine candidates have thrown their hats into the presidential ring, each pledging to maintain a firm stance against Russia. The frontrunner is Alexander Stubb of the centre-right National Coalition, trailed closely by Pekka Haavisto of the liberal Green Party and Jussi Halla-aho of the nationalist Finns Party. Beyond the rhetoric, the election boils down to a choice between differing personalities and approaches to leadership.

Presidential Duties and Election Mechanics

The president's role is not just ceremonial. The office-bearer's duties include leading foreign and security policy, representing Finland at NATO meetings, and serving as the Commander-in-Chief of the Finnish Defence Forces. The president is directly elected for a six-year term, with the potential for a runoff if no candidate secures over 50% of the vote. The incoming president will succeed Sauli Niinisto, a diplomatic maestro in dealing with Russia, who is retiring after two six-year terms.

As the polls close, Finns and the world await the preliminary results and the potential second round candidates. Regardless of the outcome, it's clear that the incoming president will have their work cut out, navigating a new era in Finland's international relations and domestic affairs.