Felix Tshisekedi Re-elected as DRC President Amid Controversies

Felix Tshisekedi has secured a decisive victory in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) presidential election, with over 70% of the vote, according to preliminary results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on December 31, 2023.

The election held on December 20, 2023, saw a voter turnout of over 40%, with 18 million people participating in the democratic process.

Tshisekedi’s Landslide Victory

President Tshisekedi’s victory is a solid mandate for his second five-year term, having secured 73.34% of the total votes cast.

Businessman Moise Katumbi trailed in second place with 18% of the vote, followed by Martin Fayulu, a former oil company executive, who managed to secure only 5%. Nobel Peace Prize-winning physician, Denis Mukwege, received less than 1% of the vote.

Challenges and Controversies

The election process was fraught with logistical issues, such as late or non-opening polling stations, illegible voter cards, and the extension of voting to a second day, which was deemed illegal by local observers.

Despite these challenges, the Congolese people displayed their commitment to democracy by voting under difficult conditions.

Opposition Reactions and Future Prospects

Several opposition candidates, including Katumbi, have rejected the preliminary results and called for demonstrations. These candidates now have two days to challenge the results, and the constitutional court has seven days to decide.

The final results are anticipated on January 10, 2024, and the president’s inauguration is scheduled for the end of the month.

As President Tshisekedi prepares to embark on his second term, the global community will be keeping a close watch on the DRC’s political landscape. The Congolese people, having voted under challenging conditions, now look forward to a period of peace, stability, and development, under Tshisekedi’s leadership.