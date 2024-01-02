en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amidst Controversy

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amidst Controversy

Ex-Elections Commissioner, Jason Schofield, has withdrawn his nomination for the position of Assistant City Clerk in Troy, marking a significant turn in the city’s political landscape. Schofield, who in January 2023 pleaded guilty to 12 federal counts of voter fraud, was initially chosen for the role by the Republican majority of the Troy City Council, a move that led to substantial controversy.

Democratic Opposition and Public Backlash

Outspoken opposition to Schofield’s nomination came particularly from Democrat Sue Steele, the incoming council president. Steele condemned the proposal as ‘unconscionable,’ expressing concern over the risks posed by Schofield gaining access to personal information, which he had previously misused. The wider public also reflected a similar sentiment, resulting in Schofield ultimately withdrawing from consideration for the position.

Republican Defense and Schofield’s Withdrawal

Troy City Council majority leader Tom Casey staunchly defended the nomination, referencing state legislation that seals certain convictions after a period, with the intent of providing employment opportunities for individuals with a criminal past. Casey highlighted that Schofield had taken immediate responsibility for his misdemeanours and expressed a desire to mend his ways. However, the intense scrutiny and lack of support from Democratic council members led Schofield to step back from the proposed role.

Future Consequences

Schofield is scheduled for sentencing in May 2024, with each of his 12-count fraud indictment carrying a potential five years in federal prison. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the intersection of politics, law, and the trust placed in public servants, and the potential consequences when this trust is broken.

0
Crime Elections United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Minnesota Woman Accused of Embezzling Over $1 Million from Employer

By BNN Correspondents

Putnam County Man Faces Felony Charges for Drunk Driving Incident in Hartland

By Waqas Arain

Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner

By Israel Ojoko

Controversy Erupts Over Jason Schofield's Nomination for Assistant City Clerk Role

By BNN Correspondents

Hudson Valley Resident Arrested for Felony Drunk Driving ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Hudson Valley Resident Arrested for Felony Drunk Driving ...
heart comment 0
Ex-Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield Withdraws City Clerk Candidacy Amid Controversy

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Ex-Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield Withdraws City Clerk Candidacy Amid Controversy
Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws Candidacy Amid Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws Candidacy Amid Controversy
Controversy Leads to Jason Schofield’s Withdrawal from Troy City Council Role

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Controversy Leads to Jason Schofield's Withdrawal from Troy City Council Role
Oklahoma Homeowner Thwarts Burglary Attempt: Three Arrested

By BNN Correspondents

Oklahoma Homeowner Thwarts Burglary Attempt: Three Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
35 seconds
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
Record Payouts from California Boxers' Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits
39 seconds
Record Payouts from California Boxers' Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
1 min
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
1 min
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
2 mins
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
2 mins
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
2 mins
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
2 mins
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
2 mins
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
57 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app