Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amidst Controversy

Ex-Elections Commissioner, Jason Schofield, has withdrawn his nomination for the position of Assistant City Clerk in Troy, marking a significant turn in the city’s political landscape. Schofield, who in January 2023 pleaded guilty to 12 federal counts of voter fraud, was initially chosen for the role by the Republican majority of the Troy City Council, a move that led to substantial controversy.

Democratic Opposition and Public Backlash

Outspoken opposition to Schofield’s nomination came particularly from Democrat Sue Steele, the incoming council president. Steele condemned the proposal as ‘unconscionable,’ expressing concern over the risks posed by Schofield gaining access to personal information, which he had previously misused. The wider public also reflected a similar sentiment, resulting in Schofield ultimately withdrawing from consideration for the position.

Republican Defense and Schofield’s Withdrawal

Troy City Council majority leader Tom Casey staunchly defended the nomination, referencing state legislation that seals certain convictions after a period, with the intent of providing employment opportunities for individuals with a criminal past. Casey highlighted that Schofield had taken immediate responsibility for his misdemeanours and expressed a desire to mend his ways. However, the intense scrutiny and lack of support from Democratic council members led Schofield to step back from the proposed role.

Future Consequences

Schofield is scheduled for sentencing in May 2024, with each of his 12-count fraud indictment carrying a potential five years in federal prison. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the intersection of politics, law, and the trust placed in public servants, and the potential consequences when this trust is broken.