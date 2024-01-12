Epic Systems’ Workforce Surge: A Potential Game-Changer in Wisconsin’s 2024 Presidential Election

The rapid growth of Verona, Wisconsin-based electronic health records (EHR) vendor, Epic Systems, has implications that stretch beyond the realm of technology and healthcare. With a 47% staff expansion over the past five years, culminating in a total of 12,750 employees in 2023, Epic’s workforce surge could be a potential game-changer in the 2024 presidential election.

The ‘Epic Effect’

David Egan-Robertson, a demographer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has coined the impact of Epic on electoral outcomes as the ‘Epic effect.’ This is primarily due to the company’s workforce demographics—predominantly young, college-educated voters who tend to lean Democratic. With the median employee age standing at a sprightly 26, many of them are recent college graduates, fresh into the world of professional employment.

Epic’s founder and CEO, Judy Faulkner, a known benefactor of the Democratic party, encourages political engagement among her staff. This emphasis on political activism, when combined with the company’s sizeable workforce, amplifies the ‘Epic effect’ on the electoral dynamics of the region.

Wisconsin: The Electoral Battleground

Wisconsin, a critical swing state, has often played a pivotal role in deciding the country’s president. In the 2020 election, President Joe Biden clinched victory in Wisconsin by a slim margin. As the 2024 election approaches, the increased workforce of Epic Systems could tip the electoral scales.

The demographic shift in Dane County, catalyzed by Epic’s workforce expansion, has been a boon for the Democratic party. However, it poses a considerable challenge for the local Republican Party. Brandon Maly, the chair of the Republican Party of Dane County, voices concerns over recruiting younger voters, particularly those employed by Epic. The economic status and indifference towards issues such as crime among this group make it a tough demographic for the Republicans to penetrate.

The Potential Impact on 2024 Presidential Election

With the upcoming presidential election on the horizon, the impact of Epic’s workforce expansion should not be underestimated. It is not merely about job creation in the tech and healthcare sectors. This development could fundamentally reshape the political landscape of Wisconsin, making Epic Systems a key player in the 2024 presidential election.