Election Observer Lauds Peaceful NPP Parliamentary Primaries in Sekondi-Takoradi

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of Ghana have been lauded for their smooth and peaceful execution by Charles Kobbinah, a senior member and Election Observer of the party. His observations, made upon visiting various voting centers, commended the cordial atmosphere and commendable conduct of the delegates.

Smooth Sailing for NPP Parliamentary Primaries

The voting process, which saw former DCE for Okere Assembly, Daniel Nana Addo Kenneth, win the parliamentary seat for Okere constituency with 275 votes, was reported to be smooth and peaceful, devoid of violent incidents or disruptions. A total of 321 candidates contested 105 parliamentary seats, with some incumbent MPs losing their seats to new entrants. The primaries were supervised by the Electoral Commission and ended by 1400 hours.

A Testament to Democratic Maturity

Kobbinah's reflections offer a positive testament to the maturity of Ghana's democracy. He affirmed the party's competence, applauding the delegates' behavior and the Police's role in maintaining security and orderliness throughout the voting process. Furthermore, he highlighted the strict guidelines put in place to prevent irregularities and ensure transparency, which contributed to the success of the elections.

High Stakes and Respectful Discourse

The stakes were indeed high, particularly in regions where the seats were seen as largely secure. Despite this, the contest was expected to be keen and engaging. Over 322 aspirants, including more than 40 women and over 20 government appointees, contested in the primaries. The National Chairman of the party urged the aspirants to keep the party's greater goal in sight and emphasized the importance of respectful discourse and democratic processes. Kobbinah's comments, made while speaking to journalists in Takoradi, reflect the peaceful conduct of the NPP Parliamentary Primaries and the democratic spirit represented in these elections.