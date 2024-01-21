Election Day in Dhaka: A Tale of Struggle and Disenfranchisement

On the day of the Bangladesh election, the bustling streets of Dhaka held more than just political fervor. Nestled within the city's heart, a large slum echoed stories of struggle and survival, stark realities that lay beneath the surface of political discourse. A visit to this community unveiled narratives that resonated with the human condition, amidst the backdrop of political disenfranchisement.

A Glimmer of Lives Unseen

An elderly man, whose hands bore the tale of years spent repairing bicycles and rickshaws, shared a startling revelation: his vote, a symbol of his political voice, was cast without his consent. This act mirrored a sense of political disenfranchisement that ran deep within the community, a community where voices were silenced even on the day of democratic reckoning.

Stretched Thin: Economy on the Edge

A restaurant worker, his face lined with the fatigue of endless hours, expressed his inability to afford basic food items for his family. The culprit, soaring prices, had tightened its grip on his life, turning even survival into a test of endurance. The economic hardships faced by the slum's inhabitants were as palpable as the air around them, a silent testament to their constant battle for sustenance.

Voices Lost in the Wind

An elderly fruit seller was told not to vote, a command that symbolized the loss of voice among the impoverished. His story, like many others, hinted at the power dynamics that thrived even in the squalor of the slums, where the right to democratic participation was often usurped.

The Struggle for Survival

Lastly, a stroke victim who had scaled down his convenience store painted a vivid picture of his struggle to make ends meet. His narrative underscored the stark reality of the lack of benefits from national development for people like him. The recent fire in a slum, where affected families received inadequate financial assistance from the city corporation, further emphasized the precarity of their lives in the face of rising living costs.

The stories of these individuals, their struggle, and the lack of empathy from the political class deeply troubled the journalist, Eresh Omar Jamal of The Daily Star. His visit concluded with a poignant question that lingers in the air: How sustainable are the lives of slum dwellers in Bangladesh, and where is the empathy in the country's development model?