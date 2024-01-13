Election Commission of Pakistan Restricts Candidates from Seeking ‘Alternative Symbols’

In a significant decision that has stirred the political milieu of Pakistan, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a directive preventing returning officers from allotting ‘alternative symbols’ to candidates. This decision directly impacts Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a prominent political party that had developed a contingency plan to use ‘batsman’ as an alternative symbol, potentially losing their iconic ‘bat’ symbol.

PTI’s Plan B Derailed by ECP’s Directive

The PTI, amid concerns over its electoral symbol, had instructed candidates with PTI-Nazriati group tickets to submit their nominations and to approach the ECP and high courts in the event of obstacles. The ECP’s directive comes at a critical time, as the Supreme Court is currently reviewing a petition from the ECP against the Peshawar High Court’s ruling to restore PTI’s ‘bat’ symbol.

Adherence to Electoral Regulations

The ECP has emphasized the importance of adhering strictly to electoral regulations and warned against attempts to manipulate the system. Actions such as these are in breach of electoral laws. The commission also reminded candidates about the legal mandate to submit complete nomination papers, including the necessary affidavit, and warned of the consequences of making false statements in affidavits.

Symbol Saga’s Impact on PTI’s Election Campaign

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would allow PTI to retain its electoral symbol ‘bat’. He also made allegations of bias within the ECP, highlighting the significance of the symbol for the party’s participation in free and fair elections. The ECP’s decision not to allow alternative symbols has added another layer of complexity to PTI’s electoral challenges, as the party struggles to retain its unique identity in the upcoming general elections.