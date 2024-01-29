Election Commission Declares 50% Polling Stations 'Sensitive' or 'Most Sensitive

In a move unprecedented in the political landscape of Pakistan, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has classified roughly half of the polling stations in the country as either 'sensitive' or 'most sensitive' for the imminent general elections slated for February 8, 2024. Out of the 90,675 polling stations established across the nation, a staggering 46,065 have been designated with these alarming labels. This distribution comprises 27,628 polling stations identified as sensitive and 18,437 as most sensitive.

Provincial Breakdown of Sensitive Polling Stations

Pakistan's provinces, diverse in culture, tradition, and political leanings, have a distinct distribution of sensitive and most sensitive polling stations. Punjab, the most populous province, has the highest number with 12,580 sensitive and 6,040 most sensitive polling stations. Sindh follows closely, with 6,545 sensitive and 6,524 most sensitive polling stations. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 6,166 sensitive and 4,143 most sensitive, while Balochistan houses 2,337 sensitive and 1,730 most sensitive polling stations.

The Rationale Behind the Categorization

This classification does not arise from a vacuum. Instead, it's informed by comprehensive security considerations and a meticulous review of previous incidents of electoral violence. The ECP is leveraging this categorization as a part of a broader election plan, which seeks to safeguard the sanctity, security, and smooth conduct of the electoral process in Pakistan.

Implications for the Upcoming Elections

Despite the dire labels, the remaining polling stations are deemed normal, suggesting that they are relatively free from the specter of violence. However, this stark categorization underscores the formidable challenges Pakistan faces in conducting peaceful, fair, and inclusive elections. It serves as a stark reminder of the critical role of security forces, election officials, and voters themselves in ensuring that the democratic process unfolds smoothly and that every vote counts in shaping Pakistan's future.