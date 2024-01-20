Election Campaign Ignites Floriculture Business Boom in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In the wake of the upcoming 2024 elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, an unexpected industry has found itself in the limelight. The floriculture business, particularly nestled in areas such as Fawara Chowk in Peshawar Cantonment and Tarnab, has experienced an unexpected boom. The reason? The demand for flowers and rose petals has skyrocketed as they are used by supporters to adorn their political leaders during the election campaign.

Flower Sellers Rejoice

One such beneficiary of this boom is Omar Khayam, a local flower seller, who reports a dramatic increase in sales. The burgeoning demand has led to not just an increase in profits, but also an expansion of the workforce. Sellers like Khayam are hiring additional labor and procuring more stock to meet the demand, fueling local economy.

A Symbol of Affection

The use of flowers isn't just a decorative choice. Former local government officials and educators, such as Bahadar Khan and Riaz Khan, have voiced their enthusiasm for using flowers as a symbol of affection towards their preferred candidates. The act of showering leaders with petals has become an integral part of the electoral tradition, further boosting the floriculture business.

Climate and Floriculture

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's climate, characterized by ample sunshine, rainfall, and distinct seasons, proves ideal for growing a variety of flowers. This natural advantage supports the local floriculture industry, enabling it to meet the high demand. Flower saplings and ornamental plants from districts like Patokai Qasur are being sold at premium prices, with traders from merged areas purchasing in large quantities to capitalize on the election-driven demand.

Challenges and Calls for Recognition

Despite the current boom, florists face risks such as financial losses due to plant mortality. They are calling on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to recognize floriculture as an industry and provide financial incentives to ensure its sustainability and growth. The upcoming election has illuminated the potential of the floriculture industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but it remains to be seen whether this newfound recognition will translate into long-term support and development.