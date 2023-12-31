en English
Elections

Election Buzz: ECP Gears Up for General Elections-2024 Appeals Process!

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:25 am EST
Election Buzz: ECP Gears Up for General Elections-2024 Appeals Process!

The process for filing appeals against the decisions of Returning Officers concerning the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for Pakistan’s general elections in 2024 began on January 1. These appeals, which can be submitted until January 3, will be decided by January 10. Notably, the scrutiny phase concluded on December 30, with several prominent political figures across different parties having their nomination papers approved or rejected.

The Appeals Process and Its Implications

The appeals will be heard by appellate tribunals headed by judges of high courts. Following the announcement of the decisions on January 10, a revised list of candidates will be displayed on January 11. Candidates will then have until January 12 to withdraw their nomination papers. On January 13, election symbols will be allotted to the various political parties.

Notable Approvals and Rejections

The scrutiny of nomination papers revealed that leaders from PML-N and PPP, such as Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif, and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, have had their papers approved. However, former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nomination papers were rejected due to his conviction and disqualification. Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is expected to file appeals against this and other rejections of their top leaders’ nomination papers.

Wrapping Up the Pre-Election Processes

Following the regular election processes, the Election Commission of Pakistan has also outlined the schedule for special seats allocated to women and minorities. The scrutiny of these nomination papers is set for January 13, and the final list of candidates for these seats will be displayed on January 23. The general elections are set to take place throughout the country on February 8, marking the culmination of a contentious and highly charged pre-election period.

Elections Pakistan
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

