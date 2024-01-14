en English
Elections

Election 2024: Government Implements CCTV Surveillance at Polling Stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
Government’s Top Priority – Free and Fair Elections

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, emphasized the government’s commitment to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections during a meeting in Peshawar. The priority is to ensure that the electoral process is carried out smoothly, fostering trust among citizens.

Satisfaction Over Election Arrangements

Expressing contentment over the preparations, Chaudhry conveyed his satisfaction with the arrangements made for the upcoming general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The efforts put into organizing the electoral process were acknowledged, reflecting a positive outlook on the state’s readiness.

CCTV Surveillance for Enhanced Security

In a bid to reinforce security measures, the government plans to install CCTV cameras at all polling stations across the province. This initiative aims to monitor and safeguard the election process, deterring any potential disruptions and ensuring a secure environment for voters and election officials.

Election Commission’s Assurance and Advanced Technology

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reassured the public of the operational readiness for the general elections in 2024. The commission highlighted the successful implementation of an automated Election Management System (EMS), designed to streamline the compilation of results from Presiding to Returning officers. The system’s reliability and additional features promise a technologically advanced and efficient electoral process.

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

