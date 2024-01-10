en English
Elections

ECP Enhances SMS Service 8300, Aims to Facilitate Voters and Improve Electoral Process

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:44 am EST
ECP Enhances SMS Service 8300, Aims to Facilitate Voters and Improve Electoral Process

In a significant move towards enhancing the electoral process in Pakistan, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has upgraded its SMS service 8300. The enhanced service now provides comprehensive voter information, aiming to drive transparency and facilitate voters in the country.

Comprehensive Voter Information at Fingertips

The upgraded service offers a wide range of information to the voters that extends beyond basic voter registration status. The details provided include voters’ statistical block code, serial number in the electoral roll, and household number. It also provides the names of their national and provincial assembly constituencies.

Eligible voters can verify their registration status by sending their CNIC number to 8300. In return, they receive a wealth of information, which includes the name of their electoral area, block code, serial number, and assembly constituency numbers. The service also provides the district name and the electoral region name.

Improved Accessibility and Transparency

One of the salient features of this updated service is the provision of contact information for the relevant district election commissioner and the helpline. This addition is expected to improve the accessibility of the electoral process by providing voters with an easy way to get their queries addressed.

Registered voters also have the option to authenticate their information by visiting the District Election Commissioner’s office in their locality. This multi-channel approach ensures that voters have multiple ways to verify and authenticate their details.

ECP’s Initiative for Democratic Transparency

The ECP’s initiative augments the democratic transparency in Pakistan. The comprehensive voter information provided not only facilitates voters but also ensures an informed and transparent electoral process.

By allotting electoral symbols to parties participating in the upcoming general elections in 2024, the ECP has further demonstrated its commitment to providing detailed election-related information.

Elections Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

