Dr. Matthew Prempeh Wins Manhyia South NPP Primary Election

In a decisive victory, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, sitting Member of Parliament for Manhyia South and current Energy Minister, won the Manhyia South NPP primary election on Saturday, January 27. This win ensures Dr. Prempeh's candidacy for his 5th term in Parliament, representing the NPP (New Patriotic Party). Garnering a staggering 88.5% of the votes, Dr. Prempeh received 486 votes out of the total, far outstripping his opponent Helina Pinamang, who managed to secure only 63 votes, or 11.5%.

A Legacy of Leadership

Since his first political engagement in the Manhyia South constituency in 2008, Dr. Prempeh has established himself as a commanding presence. His leadership and contributions as a Member of Parliament have significantly marked his tenure. The election results not only reflect the confidence of the delegates in Dr. Prempeh's leadership abilities but also his unshakeable position within the party.

Optimism and Dedication

In a Facebook post following his landslide victory, the Energy Minister expressed his optimism about the election process. Appreciating the unwavering support of his followers since his initial political venture, he emphasized his dedication to serve based on principles of sacrifice and selflessness. His victory in the primary is a testament to his commitment and the trust placed in him by his constituents.

Commitment to Party Success

Dr. Prempeh, in his victorious speech, reiterated his commitment to ensuring the success of the NPP and its flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the upcoming year. He stressed the need for unity within the party and pledged to work tirelessly towards collective success. His win in the primary reflects not only his personal political success, but also his continued influence within his constituency and the NPP.