Dorset Councillor Peter Dickenson Investigated for Election Fraud Over Undeclared Job

The political landscape of Dorset has been shaken as Peter Dickenson, a Conservative councillor, faces investigation for election fraud. The Dorset Police probe digs deep into Dickenson’s failure to declare his part-time job as a ‘lollipop man’. This oversight, inadvertently or not, rendered his candidacy for the Dorset Council by-election invalid.

Unveiling the Oversight

Dickenson’s role as a lollipop man involves assisting children from St. Andrew’s Primary School in Weymouth across the road, a duty he receives payment for from the council. His failure to declare this position during his campaign for the Littlemoor and Preston by-election marks a breach of electoral rules. Despite his victory, securing 1,237 votes, he was compelled to step down immediately after this technical infringement came to light.

An Investigation on Hold, A New By-Election Ahead

The Dorset Police investigation was deferred until post-election, with a fresh by-election scheduled for May. Amidst the turmoil, Dickenson proposed a workaround – volunteering as a lollipop man without pay, if it would enable him to contest the election anew. Dickenson has a history in local politics, having previously served on Weymouth Town Council where he had declared his crossing officer role in a prior election.

Council and Community Reactions

Dickenson’s wife, Joanna Dickenson, successfully secured a seat on Weymouth Town Council in the same election. The situation drew scrutiny from local Lib Dem councillor Ryan Hope, who criticized the incident for costing taxpayers an estimated 13,000 pounds and depriving Littlemoor and Preston residents of representation on Dorset Council. The council’s legal officer, Jonathan Mair, urged anyone alleging an election offence to contact the police directly, assuring full cooperation with the investigation from the council’s end.