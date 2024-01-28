Discontent Brews in NPP Delegation: Delegate to Vote Against MP Tina Mensah

In the Weija-Gbawe constituency, a delegate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has voiced her dissatisfaction and the intention to vote against the incumbent Member of Parliament, Tina Mensah. This expression of discontent arises from a feeling of exclusion in a money distribution scenario preceding the election.

A Discontented Delegate

The delegate, in an interview with JoyNews, revealed that she had been informed that her name was not on the list to receive funds. Upon hearing about the money distribution, she hurried to the location, only to discover her exclusion. The incident has sparked a wave of discontent among some delegates, who feel sidelined and ignored.

According to the delegate's account, Tina Mensah distributed GH¢2000 to each delegate. In contrast, a rival candidate, Jerry Ahmed, had given out a mere GH¢200 that same Saturday morning. The stark difference between the amounts has led to growing resentment and dissatisfaction among the delegates.

Impact on Upcoming Election

Feeling displeased and left out, the delegate declared an intention to cast her vote for another candidate in the impending election. This incident serves as a reminder of the profound influence such actions can have on election outcomes. It underscores the importance of fair and equitable treatment, not just in politics, but in every facet of life.