Elections

Democracy vs Autocracy: A Global Battle at the Polls in 2024

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:07 am EST
Democracy vs Autocracy: A Global Battle at the Polls in 2024

In an era where the global political arena is increasingly polarizing, 2024 stands out as a year that will witness a monumental battle between democracy and autocracy.

This year, over 50 national contests are set to take place, impacting more than 40% of the planet’s population. The stakes have never been higher, as the outcomes will not only determine national leadership in seven of the world’s ten most populous countries but could also set the tone for the future of global politics.

Democracy Under Threat

From the unsettling rise of autocratic leaders to the repression of minorities and the curbing of freedom of expression, democracy appears to be under threat.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s Hindu nationalist government has been criticized for its treatment of minorities and its restrictions on free speech. Meanwhile, Russia is poised to grant another term to President Vladimir Putin, following constitutional amendments that reset his term limits.

The Western Hemisphere’s Political Landscape

On the other side of the globe, the United States and Mexico are gearing up for presidential elections that could significantly shape their bilateral relationship.

Concerns over the weakening of opposition figures are rampant, with the rise of leaders enjoying high approval ratings yet possessing questionable democratic credentials.

Global Implications

The potential impact of these elections extends beyond national borders. The outcomes could influence international relations and notably, the U.S.-China competition in the Indo-Pacific.

As the world watches the U.S. elections, the stakes are high, with the results set to reverberate across continents. Yet, despite the heightened global interest, the guarantee of free and undisputed outcomes remains uncertain.

2024 is, without a doubt, an epochal year in the annals of global politics. As the year unfolds, the world watches with bated breath, hoping that the essence of democracy – the right to free and fair elections – remains untouched in the face of burgeoning autocratic tendencies.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

