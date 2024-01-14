Crypto-Backed Cedar Innovation Foundation Amplifies Lobbying Efforts Ahead of 2024 Elections

In a strategic move ahead of the 2024 elections, the Cedar Innovation Foundation, a cryptic nonprofit with ties to the cryptocurrency sector, is escalating its lobbying activities in Washington D.C. The Delaware-incorporated foundation, shrouded in mystery with its donor and leadership details veiled, has been noted for its campaigns against particular lawmakers and the engagement of a team of strategists to champion its interests.

A Strategic Push

This initiative forms part of a broader strategy by the crypto industry to influence Congress, particularly in the wake of various crypto-related legislative bills. The industry is grappling with the aftermath of a turbulent year punctuated by scandals of high magnitude - the criminal fraud conviction of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and a plea deal by Binance founder, Changpeng Zhao. As an indicator of its commitment to influencing policy, the crypto industry expended over $18 million on lobbying in the previous year.

Funding and Advocacy

The Cedar Innovation Foundation is reportedly on the brink of receiving significant funding from notable industry players like Coinbase. To further its objectives, it has enlisted the services of Mindset Advocacy, a lobbying firm notorious for representing major corporations. Dennis Kelleher, CEO of Better Markets, foresees a significant surge in crypto-funded 'dark money' initiatives aimed at countering crypto critics in Congress.

Controversies and Criticisms

In response to queries, a spokesperson for the foundation rebuked Better Markets for allegedly wishing to maintain the hold of traditional financial institutions over money. Kelleher, in turn, accused the foundation of distorting the intentions of Better Markets. The Cedar Innovation Foundation has also demonstrated notable activity on social media platforms, injecting over $27,000 into Facebook and Instagram advertisements. These ads primarily target influential figures such as Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, intended to challenge SEC Chair Gary Gensler, a known crypto skeptic.