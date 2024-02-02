Cross River State Police Issue Warning Against Electoral Violence Ahead of By-Elections

As the by-elections in Biase, Obanliku, and Yala Local Government Areas of Cross River State, Nigeria, loom on the horizon, the Cross River State Command of the Nigerian Police Force has sounded a stern warning against electoral violence. The warning, articulated through a press release, was issued by SP Irene Ugbo, the Police Public Relations Officer, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Gyogon Grimah.

Ensuring a Peaceful Electoral Process

Amid the political fervor, the Command stressed the importance of maintaining peace throughout the election process. Elections, as they articulated, are not a 'do-or-die affair but a game of choice'. With this, they urged all political figures, supporters, voters, and candidates to strictly adhere to the electoral laws, shunning any actions that could potentially trigger violence or disorder before, during, and after the by-elections.

Security Measures and Emergency Response

As part of their commitment to ensuring orderliness, the Command has made available distress lines and a social media handle for the public to report emergencies during the election period. In addition, a significant deployment of police officers and other security agencies will be on the ground to ensure the peaceful execution of the election.

Zero Tolerance Policy for Disruption

The Command has made it abundantly clear that they will not hesitate to take strong action against anyone attempting to disrupt the peace in the state. The Inspector General of Police, in line with this, has issued orders restricting vehicular movement on Election Day, banning security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying politicians to polling booths, and barring state-owned security outfits and privately owned guard and security outfits from participating in election security management. The aim is to prevent interference and intimidation during the electoral process, thereby fostering a secure and democratic society.

As these by-elections approach, the eyes of the nation are focused on Cross River State, waiting to see how these stringent security measures play out. The law enforcement agencies have a tremendous responsibility to ensure the peaceful and transparent conduct of these elections. Their actions in the coming days will undoubtedly set the tone for the political climate in the state moving forward.