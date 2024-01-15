en English
Africa

Craftsman Kaone Selema: Turning Trash into Treasure and the Importance of Civic Participation

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:15 am EST
In the heartland of Bobonong, a young man named Kaone Selema is transforming garbage into gold, breathing new life into discarded materials through his ingenious craftsmanship. Selema has built a reputation for his unique ability to recycle, or rather, upcycle waste materials into functional pieces of art.

From Childhood Passions to Professional Pursuits

Selema’s journey into the realm of creativity began in his formative years. His first creation was a makeshift torch, masterfully assembled from an old Nokia phone battery, an empty hair relaxer bottle, and powered by a 5v DC adapter. This early fascination with repurposing materials morphed into a lifelong passion that followed him into his teenage years, where he found inspiration from other creatives, most notably his father.

A Legacy of Artistry

Selema’s father, a skilled craftsman in his own right, was renowned for his intricate metal works, including trailers and donkey carts. Witnessing his father’s unwavering dedication to his craft, Selema was inspired to tread his own path in the creative field. He founded Raluhkwoods, a venture that has since garnered widespread acclaim for its innovative approach to sustainability and artistry.

Art, Education, and Empowerment

While his entrepreneurial spirit is deeply rooted in the arts, Selema’s pursuits extend beyond his workshop. He balances his artistic endeavors with his role as a guest service agent at the Hilton Garden Inn and his studies in occupational health and safety. As a self-sponsoring third-year student, Selema embodies the essence of perseverance and ambition.

2024 Elections: A Call for Civic Participation

As numerous African nations, including South Africa, Mozambique, Rwanda, Ghana, and Botswana, gear up for the upcoming national elections, individuals like Selema are urged to partake actively in the democratic process. Particularly, Botswana anticipates its national polls in October 2024, adhering to its long-standing electoral tradition. This year, citizens are encouraged to set personal and professional goals that encompass active participation in the electoral process, contributing to the country’s democratic landscape.

Africa Artists/Artwork Elections
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

