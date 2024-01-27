Congress to Finalize Lok Sabha Elections Manifesto Draft by Mid-February: Shashi Tharoor

Indian Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor, has announced the preparatory timeline for the party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The initial draft, he stated, would be prepared by the 15th of February, with the final version expected to be released before the election dates are announced by the Election Commission. Tharoor's revelations came as he participated in the event 'Shape the Future,' a platform designed to seek diverse and constructive input for the manifesto.

A Manifesto Reflecting Collective Concerns

The manifesto, according to Tharoor, will prioritize key issues facing the country. These issues range from unemployment, the rising cost of living, providing income support for the impoverished, upholding women's rights, to addressing the worries of India's youth and farmers. Shashi Tharoor is a member of the committee working on the manifesto, giving his statements a degree of authority and authenticity.

Fostering Interparty Cooperation

Tharoor also hinted at the possibility of the INDIA opposition alliance adopting shared elements from the manifestos of its member parties. This move is seen as a strategy to address core issues collectively and present a united front in the face of the upcoming electoral challenge.

Wide-Ranging Stakeholder Engagement

During 'Shape the Future,' Tharoor held interactive sessions with stakeholders from various sectors. These included representatives from industry, economy, healthcare, banking, education, IT, human resources, literature, culture, legal, and diversity sectors. The objective was to gather their insights and perspectives to ensure a manifesto that resonates with the wider public and addresses the myriad challenges facing the Indian populace.