Africa

Congo Presidential Election: Tshisekedi Nears Substantial Victory

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:54 am EST
Congo Presidential Election: Tshisekedi Nears Substantial Victory

In a significant development in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s presidential election, incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi appears to be on the verge of a considerable victory. Early results reveal that Tshisekedi has garnered 76% of the votes, setting him on course for a second five-year term.

Presidential Race: The Current Scenario

With the electoral commission (CENI) having processed 12.5 million votes, Tshisekedi has secured a solid 9.5 million. His closest rivals, businessman and former Katanga governor Moise Katumbi, and political figure Martin Fayulu, have received a mere 16.5% and 4.4% of the votes respectively. The remaining candidates have not even managed to reach the 1% mark.

Despite these early indications, an official announcement has not yet been made. The CENI is scheduled to release the full provisional results by December 31. The final decision, however, will be made by the Constitutional Court in January.

Election Observers Report Irregularities

Meanwhile, election observers have reported several irregularities that could potentially undermine the results. Congo’s Catholic Church and Protestant Church, who conducted a joint vote-monitoring mission, have documented numerous inconsistencies likely to impact the integrity of the results. The opposition and independent observers argue that the election commission is failing to follow the correct procedures for the tabulation and publication of results.

As President Tshisekedi’s lead becomes increasingly apparent, protests and unrest have begun to spread across the country. Concerns about a potential resurgence of rebellion in the east, should Tshisekedi win, have surfaced. Opposition leaders have decried the vote as a sham, and there are worries about the credibility of the election due to delays and extensions in opening polling stations. A group of five opposition presidential candidates has announced plans to seek legal means to protest the election.

Africa Democratic Republic of Congo Elections
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

