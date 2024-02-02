Concerns Arise Over Potential Disenfranchisement in Nigerian Rerun Elections

The rerun elections in Oyo State, Nigeria, are under scrutiny as fears of disenfranchisement among albinos and physically challenged citizens rise. Researcher Esther Ololajulo shed light on these concerns during the Inclusive Participation program series by the Sustainable Gender Action Initiative (SGAI). She revealed that procedural hurdles and the INEC's indifference towards the specific needs of these individuals resulted in approximately 80% of the albino community being unable to register for the 2023 elections.

Call for Inclusive Electoral Process

Lawyer and regional coordinator, Ossai Edem, underscored the need for a more inclusive electoral process. He noted that the 2023 elections failed to effectively cater to the needs of people with disabilities. The absence of facilities like Braille for the visually impaired and sign language interpreters for the hearing impaired was flagged as a significant concern.

Women's Representation and Socio-Political Rights

Mufuliat Fijabi, the executive director of SGAI, reinforced the importance of these discussions in instigating change. Fijabi pointed out the declining trend of women's representation in elected positions. Shareefah Taleat Arafat, founder of Iyamopo Centre For Peace Women and Youths Development, echoed these sentiments, calling on women to rally for their socio-political rights.

INEC's Response to the Concerns

Responding to the criticisms, INEC's state Public Relations Officer, Olayiwola Awolowo, counter-argued that the commission had provided all necessary facilities for those with challenges, including magnifying glasses for albinos. The rerun elections are a consequence of the cancellation of earlier results due to irregularities such as overvoting and faulty use of the Voters Accreditation System.