Commonwealth Observer Group to Assess Pakistan's General Elections

In an effort to ensure transparency and integrity in the forthcoming general elections in Pakistan, a 13-member Commonwealth Observer Group (COG), led by former Nigerian President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, will be deployed to Islamabad on February 1st, 2024. This international mission, invited by the Election Commission of Pakistan, seeks to provide an independent and comprehensive assessment of the electoral process.

Observer Group's Mandate and Composition

Appointed by Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland KC, the COG draws multidisciplinary experts from various Commonwealth nations. Their objective is not only to observe but also to offer valuable insights and recommendations for strengthening the electoral system. Their mission extends beyond election day, remaining in Pakistan until the electoral process is duly completed.

Preparation for The General Elections

The deployment of the COG comes as Pakistan prepares for a significant democratic event, with 17,800 candidates vying for 266 National Assembly and 593 provincial assembly seats. The Election Commission of Pakistan, in readiness for the election, has successfully conducted a mock exercise of its Election Management System, ensuring a smooth electoral process for the 128.5 million voters expected to exercise their democratic rights.

Commonwealth's Commitment to Democratic Progress

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland KC has expressed the Commonwealth's commitment to supporting Pakistan's democratic progress. She called on all involved parties to contribute to a peaceful and fair election that aligns with Commonwealth values. This democratic exercise is seen as a crucial step in Pakistan's ongoing quest for transparency and accountability.

Reporting and Recommendations

Following the elections, the observer group will release an interim statement with preliminary findings. Their final report, encapsulating an in-depth review of the electoral process and recommendations for future improvements, will be presented to the Pakistani government, the Election Commission, and other concerned stakeholders. This report will be a critical tool in refining the electoral system and fortifying democracy in Pakistan.