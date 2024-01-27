Clerics in Pakistan Issue Decree Against Women Campaigning Ahead of National Elections

As Pakistan gears up for its national elections on February 8, a group of clerics in the conservative Upper Kohistan region has issued a decree that has ruffled feathers across the political spectrum. The decree, which argues that women campaigning for votes is against Islamic law, has been signed by clerics claiming to be affiliated with the Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) religious party, despite the party distancing itself from the stance.

Clerical Decree and Its Implications

The decree doesn't just target women's electoral participation; it also labels voting for candidates with ideologies against the Islamic system, pressuring voters through home visits, and trading votes for money as major sins. The timing of this decree is significant, coming at a time when candidates, including women, are in the final stages of their campaigns. In Upper Kohistan, a region known for its conservative tribal norms, three women, including two from Imran Khan's PTI party, are contesting provincial assembly seats.

JUI's Stance and the Elections Act, 2017

JUI's KP general-secretary clarified that the decree does not reflect the party's stance and emphasized the party's commitment to women's participation in elections. This is in line with the Elections Act, 2017 in Pakistan that ensures women's electoral participation and requires political parties to allocate at least five percent of candidacies to women.

Election Commission's Response

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has stated that it will take action if complaints are filed against the decree. This reaction underscores the ECP's commitment to providing equal election participation opportunities for all citizens, including women. The ECP's willingness to act against any violations of this principle is a strong testament to the importance of inclusive elections in a democratic society.