Charities Brace for Challenges as Festive Season Nears: An Insight into Charity Banking, Donations, and Political Campaigning

In the face of the approaching festive period, the charity and not-for-profit sector grapples with several persistent issues. Chief among these concerns is the question of charity banking, the management of donations, and the potential implications of a general election.

Secure and Transparent Asset Management

Tora Pickup, a Principal Associate at Higgs LLP, stresses the need for charities to ensure secure and transparent management of their assets. She advises trustees to make certain that their charity’s funds are held in a named account with a bank or building society. This should be accompanied by proper mandates and procedures for transfers and payments.

Tackling the Decline of Cash Usage

As cash usage dwindles and local bank branches shutter their doors, charities are nudged towards setting up online banking systems. The ideal setup would include dual authorization for transactions, providing an additional layer of security. The Charity Commission has taken action on this front by issuing a letter to the CEOs of UK banks. The commission urged these banks to enhance their services for charities, a move that could significantly boost the sector.

Understanding Donors and Election Preparedness

The advice from the Charity Commission also covers the importance of understanding donors and the necessity of a policy on donation acceptance. This becomes particularly significant considering the potential reputational risks and legal implications that charities may face. Moreover, charities have been guided on political campaigning and the need for registration with the Electoral Commission ahead of elections. This is a crucial step, as it helps charities prepare for any issues that might arise from increased activity during election periods.

The article concludes by acknowledging the commendable work done by charities in the past year. The year 2024 is expected to bring further developments for the sector, promising continued evolution and growth. Alongside these challenges, charities are also exploring the use of artificial intelligence, big data, and machine learning, initiatives that could significantly optimize their operations and drive their social mission.