Chaos Breaks Out at New Patriotic Party Primaries in Yendi

On an ordinary day, the Yendi constituency in Northern Region would be a calm place. However, the recent parliamentary primaries for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) turned this tranquility on its head. A routine electoral process descended into a spectacle of violence and chaos marred by allegations of electoral malpractice.

The Spark That Ignited The Chaos

The trigger of the commotion was a seemingly minor incident. A supporter of Abibata Shani Mahama Zakaria, one of the candidates vying for the NPP's parliamentary seat in Yendi, claimed that an Electoral Commission (EC) officer had used indelible ink to invalidate ballots cast in favor of Zakaria. The incident quickly escalated into a confrontation involving more NPP supporters and resulted in a disruption of the voting process.

An Unraveling Situation

The situation rapidly spiraled out of control as the confrontation turned violent. The EC official was assaulted, and all ballot papers were destroyed in the ensuing melee. Media personnel covering the event were also attacked, and property at the polling station was damaged. As the chaos reached its peak, the police intervened, arresting some individuals involved in the disturbance.

A Ripple Effect Across The Country

This wasn't an isolated incident. Similar occurrences were reported in other constituencies. There were allegations of supporters preventing non-delegates from entering the voting center, police confiscating mobile phones, and agitation over demands for accreditation. Accusations of candidates camping delegates and distributing money to influence the elections were also prevalent. Certain areas even observed a heavy security presence due to the unrest.

As the dust settles on this tumultuous day, questions linger. What does this say about the state of democracy in the country? What repercussions will this have on the general elections? For now, all eyes are on the NPP and the EC as they navigate the aftermath of this chaotic primary.