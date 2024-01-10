Chad's Interim PM Succès Masra Pledges Salary to Charity Amidst Political Transition

Chad's Interim Prime Minister, Succès Masra, has declared his intent to donate his entire salary to a social scholarship fund for the country's 23 provinces. This act of philanthropy is a testament to Masra's commitment to serve the republic and its citizens. His announcement comes on the heels of a new transitional legislator's pledge to donate half his salary to orphanages.

Selfless Acts Amidst Political Transition

The Prime Minister's decision illustrates an extraordinary level of altruism in the midst of a critical political transition. Masra recently returned from exile and launched a campaign backing a controversial new constitution. The approval of this constitution has set the stage for elections that could potentially end Chad's military transition.

Other African News Updates

Meanwhile, local sources report that eight passengers and crew members are being held by al-Shabab in a controlled territory. In Nigeria, the President's aide has proposed a new salary limit as part of a cost-cutting initiative. A Nigerian star has accused a Grammy nominee of threats, but the artist has yet to respond. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in South Africa has been asked to consider allegations of genocide by Israel in Gaza.

Concerns in Mozambique and Somalia

The situation in Mozambique remains tense, with community leaders being killed and houses burned amidst a cholera outbreak. Misinformation is rampant, and the Naparamas militia group is implicated in these attacks. In Somalia, the President has reported Eritrean support for Somalia's sovereignty amid tensions with Ethiopia over a sea access deal.