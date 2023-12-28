en English
Belize

By-election Cancellation in Belize, New Ad Opportunities with BBN

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:58 am EST
By-election Cancellation in Belize, New Ad Opportunities with BBN

In an unexpected turn of events, the Elections and Boundaries Department of Belize has cancelled the forthcoming nomination and by-election for a vacant council member position in Concepcion Village. The nomination process, which was due to commence on January 7, 2024, and the subsequent by-election, scheduled for January 14, 2024, have been abruptly called off. The reasons for the sudden cancellation remain undisclosed.

A Left Turn in Concepcion Village Politics

The abrupt cancellation has left the residents of Concepcion Village in suspense, as the Elections and Boundaries Department has not yet released any further information. The vacant post for the Member of the Concepcion Village Council remains unfilled, and the plans for the future election are now uncertain. The lack of concrete reasons or explanations raises questions about the political dynamics at play within the village.

Breaking Belize News: A Platform for Engagement

On the brighter side, Breaking Belize News (BBN), reputed to be the most visited news site in Belize, is offering new advertising opportunities. BBN presents customizable digital marketing packages tailored to the Belizean audience, designed to amplify the reach of businesses both within the country and internationally. The platform offers a comprehensive set of marketing solutions, encompassing internet and social media engagement, as well as direct email marketing to a wide base of potential customers.

BBN’s Invitation to the Belizean Community

Not limiting its interaction to businesses alone, BBN encourages individuals to engage with the platform by sharing their personal stories. Recognizing the importance of community involvement in shaping public discourse, BBN invites the Belizean community to contribute to their narrative. Additionally, readers are invited to subscribe to BBN’s mailing list to stay abreast of the latest news developments in Belize.

Belize Elections
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

