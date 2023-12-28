By-election Cancellation in Belize, New Ad Opportunities with BBN

In an unexpected turn of events, the Elections and Boundaries Department of Belize has cancelled the forthcoming nomination and by-election for a vacant council member position in Concepcion Village. The nomination process, which was due to commence on January 7, 2024, and the subsequent by-election, scheduled for January 14, 2024, have been abruptly called off. The reasons for the sudden cancellation remain undisclosed.

A Left Turn in Concepcion Village Politics

The abrupt cancellation has left the residents of Concepcion Village in suspense, as the Elections and Boundaries Department has not yet released any further information. The vacant post for the Member of the Concepcion Village Council remains unfilled, and the plans for the future election are now uncertain. The lack of concrete reasons or explanations raises questions about the political dynamics at play within the village.

